First visit of a Cambodian king to India in 60 years, see some special pictures

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

President Draupadi Murmu introduced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other dignitaries to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. King Norodom Sihamoni is on his first three-day official visit to India (May 29-31).

Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni arrived in New Delhi on Monday on his first state visit to India. His visit is taking place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia. Diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1952.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received the Cambodian King at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi. The Cambodian king is accompanied by a 27-member high-level delegation on his visit to India, which includes ministers of the palace, foreign ministers and other senior officials.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that the Cambodian king’s visit to India will provide an opportunity to further deepen the cultural ties between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs told that this is the first visit of a Cambodian king to India in the last 60 years. Earlier, the father of the present King Sihamoni had come to India in the year 1963.

A reception was held for the Cambodian king at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and President Draupadi Murmu will host a state dinner in his honor on Tuesday evening. The Cambodian King will also hold bilateral meetings with the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.