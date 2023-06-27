Five accused arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case, police is interrogating, the incident was executed in film style

Pragati Maidam Loot: Delhi Police has achieved great success in the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police told that till now the police have arrested 5 accused in this case. The police is interrogating them. Along with this, it is trying to know who other people were involved in the robbery with them. Let us tell you that four unidentified assailants, who came inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, allegedly looted cash worth Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint.

#UPDATE , Pragati Maidan tunnel loot case: One more person apprehended, total 5 people arrested so far: Crime Branch, Delhi Police

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Delhi Police was investigating the matterOn the other hand, as soon as the news of the Pragati Maidan loot case was received, the Delhi Police swung into action and intensified its campaign. Four accused have been arrested in this case. Let me tell you, this incident of robbery happened on Sunday i.e. June 24, when armed robbers who came in number of four from the people riding in the car at Pragati Maidan underpass first stopped the car by putting a motorcycle in front of it. Then, after pointing a gun at the people sitting inside the car, he carried out the robbery incident.

CM Kejriwal targeted LGAt the same time, after the incident, the Aam Aadmi Party government attacked Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor BK Saxena regarding the security system of Delhi. Condemning the incident, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that LG is not able to handle Delhi. At the same time, Kejriwal had demanded that the responsibility of law and order in Delhi should be handed over to the local government. Significantly, by bringing an ordinance, the Center has put the responsibility of law and order in Delhi under the LG.

Aam Aadmi Party demands resignation from GovernorThe Aam Aadmi Party targeted the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after the robbery of lakhs at Pragati Maidan in broad daylight at gun point. AAP has demanded the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor BK Saxena. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared the video of the loot incident and said that the LG of Delhi should resign. Make way for someone who can provide security to the people of Delhi. If the central government cannot make Delhi safe, then hand it over to us.

Vande Bharat Train: The country got 5 Vande Bharat trains together, PM Modi flagged off from Bhopal accused arrested