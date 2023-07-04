Five criminals convicted of attack on a place of worship in Saudi Arabia were hanged

Riyadh, 04 July (HS). Five criminals have been sentenced to death together in Saudi Arabia. Four Saudis and one Egyptian were hanged. These people were guilty of attack on a place of worship. Five people were killed and many were injured in this attack.

With the mass execution of five people, the total number of executions in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 68. More than 20 executions have taken place since the beginning of May for terrorism-related crimes. In late May, two Bahraini nationals convicted of terrorism were executed.

Last year, a total of 147 people were hanged by Saudi Arabia, while in the year 2021, 69 people were sentenced to death. In March 2022, 81 people were hanged on a single day for terrorism-related offences. The previous highest mass execution was in January 1980 for 63 terrorists convicted of capturing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979.