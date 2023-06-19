Five CUJ students selected for Taiwan’s Huayu Promotion Scholarship

Ranchi: Taiwan’s Ministry of Education released the result of ‘Huayu Promotion Scholarship’ for the academic programs for the year 2023-2024. In this, five Chinese language learning students from the Far East Languages ​​Department of Jharkhand Central University, Ranchi have been selected for this scholarship. Under this scholarship all these students of Central University of Jharkhand will be enabled to enhance their language skills during their visit and stay in Taiwan. Student Prachi Goyal and student Rahul Kumar have been given 6-month scholarship to go to Taiwan and stay there for language promotion.

More than 3500 applied for 31 seats

Recently, Prachi Goyal and Rahul Kumar showed their Chinese language skills brilliantly in the 22nd Chinese Bridge Competition. Saurabh Kumar, Rinshu Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Kumar have been awarded a 3-month scholarship to stay in Taiwan and develop their Chinese language skills. These students will study the native culture and language there in depth. Chinese language is considered to be the most difficult language in the world due to its pictographic script. At present, the Central University of Jharkhand has emerged as a major center of Chinese language learning in Eastern India. Every year students from many parts of India come to this university to learn Chinese language. The craze to learn Chinese language is such that this year more than 3500 applicants applied for 31 seats. This department of the university has the best teachers as well as the best Chinese language laboratory and audio-visual laboratory facility which helps Chinese language learners a lot.

Chinese language is in great demand in the market

Chinese language expert and CUJ teacher Sushant Kumar told that today Chinese language is in great demand in the market. In terms of employment, it has more employment than other languages. That’s why the demand of this language is increasing day by day. Sandeep Biswas, another teacher of the department, told that the teachers try to make sure that the students learn this language well and get employment. Department teacher Dr. Arpana Raj told that in recent years Jharkhand Central University has emerged as a center of Chinese language learning, from where students studying Chinese language have received maximum scholarship as compared to other universities in India.

