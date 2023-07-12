Five helpers of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested, objectionable material recovered

Srinagar, July 12 (Hindustan). Security forces have arrested five helpers of terrorists belonging to the banned organization Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam. Security forces have recovered incriminating material from the possession of the associates.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the police, along with the 62nd RR battalion of the army, arrested five terrorists’ helpers from Khag area of ​​Budgam district. They have been identified as Rauf Ahmad Wani s/o Abdul Majeed Wani r/o Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik s/o Ghulam Hassan Malik r/o Bathipora Khag, Taufiq Ahmad Dar s/o Nazir Ahmad Dar r/o Navroz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar s/o Manzoor Ahmad Dar r/o Dar Mohalla Navroz Baba Khag and Shaukat Ali Dar s/o Ali Mohammad Dar has been born as Bathipora Khag.

He told that all these are linked to the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. He said that objectionable material has been recovered from the possession of the helpers of the terrorists. All the recovered materials have been taken into the case record for further investigation. In this context, case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been initiated.