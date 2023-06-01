Five IAS officers transferred in UP, ACS Finance Prashant Trivedi removed from the post, allegations are leveled in this matter

Lucknow: The Yogi government on Thursday transferred five senior IAS officers. The most important name among these is that of Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prashant Trivedi, who has been removed from the post.

Instead, he has been given the responsibility of the post of chairman of the UP State Road Transport Corporation. On the other hand, Kanpur’s Divisional Commissioner Rajshekhar, who has been posted for a long time, has been made Secretary (Agriculture). Apart from this, Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge of Finance Department. Lokesh M., who was posted in Saharanpur, has been made the new Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur. Along with this, IAS officer Yashoda Hrishikesh Bhaskar has been made the commissioner of Saharanpur.

Prashant Trivedi’s removal from the post of Additional Chief Secretary Finance is said to be the reason behind his name appearing in fake admissions in Ayush colleges in the year 2019. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered the investigation of this episode by the CBI. Earlier, the investigation of this matter was handed over to STF.

In the case, the then Minister Dharam Singh Saini, the then Additional Chief Secretary Prashant Trivedi and other senior officials are accused of taking bribe. Dharam Singh Saini has been accused of taking one crore five lakh rupees for his bungalow. On the other hand, Prashant Trivedi is accused of taking Rs 25 lakh. However, there is no confirmation about the allegations yet.

The Lucknow bench of the High Court has termed the matter very serious. In view of this, now the CBI will investigate the matter thoroughly. The court ordered the matter to be listed on August 1 and asked the CBI to submit its report on the affidavit on the same day. In such a situation, this date will be very important, in which a big stir can be seen in UP regarding the CBI report. At the same time, about 890 students who got admission in this case through fake means have been suspended.

