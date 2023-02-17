HomeNewsFive people died in...

Five people died in a fire in a residential building in the Irkutsk region

Rescuers found the bodies of five people after a fire in a residential building in the village of Mamony in the Irkutsk region. This was reported on Friday, February 17, in the Telegram channel of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

“There was a message about a fire in a wooden semi-detached house. Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire. At the time of their arrival, one of the apartments was on fire, six people evacuated from the neighboring part of the house,” the department noted.

After a short time, firefighters eliminated open burning on an area of ​​48 square meters. m.

In the process of reconnaissance, emergency services found the bodies of three men and two women.

The circumstances and causes of the incident are being investigated. At the moment, investigators from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and experts from the testing fire laboratory are working at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, on February 14, a man died in a fire in a bathhouse in the Irkutsk region. Rescuers also found a man who suffered burns to his face and hands. He was a worker for the owner of the site and refused hospitalization.

In the process of pouring and dismantling a completely burned building, firefighters discovered the remains of mining equipment. According to the worker, he woke up from the alarm and found that the equipment caught fire.

