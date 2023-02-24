Five people were injured due to a pressure surge in the Sochi-Krasnoyarsk flight

On board a Boeing 737 flying from Sochi to Krasnoyarsk, five people were injured due to a sharp surge in pressure on the aircraft.

The cabin pressure control system suddenly failed when the aircraft was at an altitude of about 11 thousand meters.

“The crew forcibly released their oxygen masks and requested an emergency descent. The plane managed to land safely, ”said “Interfaxon Friday, February 24 at emergency services.

In total, there were about 170 people on board.

It is not known which airline operated the flight.

On February 11, the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported that the skin of a Boeing 737 aircraft preparing for a flight to Moscow was damaged at Kurumoch Airport in Samara. The aircraft was sent to the parking lot to wait for technicians. A reserve board was prepared to send passengers. In total, 160 people were registered for the flight operated by Pobeda.

On January 18, an emergency landing of an Aeroflot plane on a Moscow-Goa flight was reported due to a drunken brawler on board. It was about flight AFL-236. The crew of the aircraft, carrying 356 passengers, requested an emergency landing and successfully landed in Urgench at 20:29 (18:29 Moscow time).