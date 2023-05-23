Five students of AMU RCA passed UPSC, director and professors congratulated for their excellent performance

Aligarh. Five students of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. The selected students include Asad Zuberi (AIR-86), Aamir Khan (AIR 154), Mohd Shadab (AIR 642), Nihala Qasim Sharif (AIR 706), and Rinku Singh Rahi (AIR 921). Professor Sagir Ahmad Ansari, Director, RCA, AMU congratulated them for their excellent performance. AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Mo. Gulrej congratulated the successful candidates for their perseverance and hard work and hoped that the results would be better in future. Registrar Mohammad Imran, IPS also congratulated the students.

Directors and professors congratulated

Significantly, Asad Zuberi and Aamir Khan completed their 12th standard from AMU’s Senior Secondary School Boys and also did B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, AMU in 2019. Mo. Shadab has also studied B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) in AMU. Asad Zuberi, Aamir Khan, Mohd Shadab and Nihla Qasim Sharif joined RCA in different sessions and prepared for civil services, while Rinku Singh Rahi is an ex-RCA student.

Free coaching is given to SC-ST and women

The residential coaching academy run by Aligarh Muslim University was established in 2010 by the registered AMU. This coaching was established as per the approval of the scheme of the University Grants Commission. Here minority, SC-ST and women are given free coaching. The boys selected under this coaching program live in Sherwani Hall and the girl students are accommodated in RCA Girls Hostel. There was a time in AMU. When students used to take IAS-PCS, in 1977, 17 students of AMU got success in Civil Services. But here in some years the average of success was very low. In AMU’s RCA Coaching Academy, along with pre-coaching of civil, preparation for mains is also done.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh

