Flight Fare: 16 thousand from Bangalore, airfare reached up to 12 thousand from Delhi-Goa to Patna

Patna. Summer vacations in schools are over. Along with this, the process of returning to Patna of the people who had gone for outing has also become very fast. Due to this, the footfall of Patna airport increased to cross 12 thousand last Sunday and on Monday and Tuesday also around 11 thousand passengers reached here, which usually remains between eight to nine thousand.

With the increase in the number of passengers, the air fare for coming to Patna from big metros and scenic and tourist places has increased a lot. In the next three days, the airfare from Bangalore to Rs 16,000, from Pune to Rs 13,000 and from Delhi, Goa and Hyderabad to Patna has reached Rs 12,000. Due to such a huge increase in the fare, the burden on the pockets of the passengers has increased a lot.

City – June 21 – June 22 – June 23

Delhi – 9339 – 12517 – 11050

Mumbai – 10865 – 9836 – 9836

Bangalore – 16454 – 13123 – 13060

Chennai – 9582 – 9581 – 9582

Hyderabad – 12556 – 11185 – 10794

Pune – 10912 – 10980 – 13569

Goa – 12707 – 12045 – 11940

Kolkata – 6172 – 4149 – 3798

