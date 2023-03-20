Flightradar: More than 64,000 people are watching the flight of the Chinese aircraft N1

March 20 - BLiTZ. More than 64,000 people are watching the flight of the Chinese aircraft number 1, on which the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is on board. These are <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flightradar24.com/55.87,36.58/9">data</a> Flightradar resource.

The flight number is B-2482. The plane has just passed Aprelevka in the Moscow region. According to the schedule, it should land in Moscow at 13:00.

Recall that Xi Jinping will be in Moscow on an official visit from March 20 to 23. Tonight, the leaders of Russia and China will hold talks behind closed doors. On March 21, meetings will be held in narrow and extended formats. As a result of the talks, important bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

