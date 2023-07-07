Flights will start even before the construction of the temple at Shri Ram International Airport

Ayodhya, 07 July (Hindustan). The construction work of the grand Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is progressing at a fast pace. The concerned companies have been directed to complete all the works related to this by October, 2023. The works of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport have also been expedited. This airport will give a feel of Shri Ram temple from inside to outside as well as his personality and creativity.

According to the Airport Authority of India, air travel from Delhi and Mumbai will start in the year-2023 itself. Keeping this in mind, all the works are being done at a fast pace. The work of the first phase of the airport is nearing completion. Along with the construction works, the Airport Authority of India is engaged in fulfilling the standard of licensing for flight. Sources say that the flights may start in October this year. The first flight is likely to take off from the ATR-72 onboard. Shri Ramlala’s life consecration is fixed in January 2024.

International flights will also fly from Ayodhya

Airport’s acting director V.S. Kushwaha told that domestic flights will start by the month of November. The work of runway and power transmission in the airport is being completed at a fast pace.

90% of runway work completed

He informed that till now about 90 per cent work of the important runway for flights has been completed. Air traffic control tower is ready. About 76 per cent work of the terminal building for passengers has been completed.

Boundary wall is being constructed in view of security

In view of security, the construction of boundary wall is in the final stage. Barbed wire is being installed on it for strict security. Isolation-way, two taxi-ways and parking apron for parking of three airbuses have also been made.

Licensing standards being met

Airport Authority Director Rajeev Kulshrestha said that the airport’s civil, electrical and IT works would be completed between July and August. This is followed by the process of getting a license to fly. After the completion of the works by August, the license will be received within a month with the cooperation of the district administration. After this, flights will start after getting permission from the Prime Minister’s Office.

District Magistrate inspected

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar inspected the airport on Thursday. The District Magistrate said that 97 percent work of land acquisition has been completed for all the three phases of the airport. The work of acquisition of remaining land will also be done by July 15.

Aircraft will land even in fog

The District Magistrate said that with the operation of Phase-One, along with the facility of night landing, the facility of landing of planes will be available here even in fog.