Flood: 39 people died due to floods in Punjab and Haryana, relief work continues

Punjab and Haryana Floods: A total of 39 people have died in rain and flood related incidents in Punjab and Haryana. At the same time, relief and rescue work continued in the flood-affected areas in both the states even today. Both the states received heavy rains for three consecutive days this week, but now water has started receding from some areas. The district administration along with Army personnel, Border Security Force (BSF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working to evacuate people trapped in the flood and distribute dry ration, medicines, drinking water and cattle fodder Is. According to officials, around 22,000 people have been shifted to safer places from waterlogged areas in Punjab, while 4,495 people have been evacuated from danger zones in neighboring Haryana.

So far 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab.

According to official figures, 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab so far. Whereas, this number is 20 in Haryana. He told that 14 districts of Punjab and 13 districts of Haryana have been affected due to heavy rains in both the states between Saturday and Monday. Officials said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Firozpur area of ​​Jalandhar and Lohian of Jalandhar and took stock of the situation. He told that the water flow rate at Hathinikund barrage in Yamunanagar was 65,183 cusecs at 7 am, 54,554 cusecs at 11 am, 58,495 cusecs at 3 pm and 56,217 cusecs at 6 pm. He said the flow rate was much less than Tuesday morning’s 3.21 lakh cusecs.

Many villages submerged due to rising water level

Officials told that water is receding in waterlogged areas including Fatehgarh Sahib. He told that many villages of Moonak sub-division of Sangrur district are still submerged in the water of Ghaggar river. In Patiala too, many villages have been submerged due to rise in the water level in the rivers and Patra is the area of ​​the district which is most affected. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Navdeep Kumar said that relief and rescue work is going on in the low-lying areas and ration is being distributed among the affected. He said that so far 450 people have been taken to safer places. The NDRF team rescued a woman trapped in Dera Hira Nagar, Patada, Patiala after receiving an emergency call.

According to the figures, 6 people are missing and 14 others are injured.

About 350 feet wide breach has occurred in the Dhunsi dam (embankment) on the banks of Sutlej river in Mandhala area of ​​Jalandhar district, the work of filling it is burning. Officials said that the 50 feet wide crack has been repaired and the work on the remaining part will be completed in the next few days. In Ludhiana, the polluted water of Budha Nala has entered several colonies like Tezpur Road, Dhoka Mohalla, Dharmapura, Shivpuri, Shivaji Nagar and Kashmir Nagar. Municipal officials told that pumps are being used to remove water from these colonies. According to the statistics of the Punjab government, a total of 19 people have died in the state due to floods, out of which 8 people have lost their lives in the last two days. According to the figures, 6 people are missing and 14 others have been injured.

The state government has set up 161 relief camps in the affected areas.

In Punjab, 22,764 people have been shifted to safer places while 1,179 villages have been affected. 50 houses have been completely damaged in the state while 238 houses have been partially damaged. The state government has set up 161 relief camps in the affected areas. According to the data updated by Haryana till 4 am today, 20 people have died in flood-related incidents in the state. Earlier four people had lost their lives. According to statistics, about one thousand villages in Haryana are affected by the floods, while earlier this number was of 854 villages. 4,495 people have been shifted to safer places in the state. He informed that 2,469 people are living in 27 relief camps set up by the state government. In Haryana, 127 houses have been completely damaged while 135 have suffered partial damage.

Gyanchand Gupta took stock of the situation in Panchkula district

According to officials, standing crops in more than 1.49 lakh hectares have been damaged due to the rains in the state. Roads, bridges, culverts and security walls have also been damaged. He told that the state government has distributed about 15,000 food packets and relief material to the flood affected people. He told that 13 districts of Haryana including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat Palwal, Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunanagar have been affected. The Haryana unit of the Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Governor, demanding compensation for the damages caused to crops and property by conducting an immediate survey. Haryana Vidhansabha Speaker Gyanchand Gupta took stock of the situation in Panchkula district.