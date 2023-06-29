Flood in Bihar: After the rain, there was a surge in the Bagmati, people are afraid of erosion, the villagers are in panic

As soon as the monsoon rains started in Bihar, a flood situation has arisen. It is being told that due to heavy rains in Nepal, Bagmati is in spate. Due to this, rapid erosion is taking place in many areas including Samastipur. Due to erosion, crisis is looming over a dozen villages. To prevent erosion at different places, bundles of sacks are being made by flood control, but they are not able to stand in front of the stream of Bagmati. Anti-erosion work is going on by the department. But, the local villagers are unhappy with this.

People will face trouble due to flood and erosion in July

It is being told by the Meteorological Department that there was very less rain in Bihar in the month of June. There, there is a possibility of better rains in July. In such a situation, there is a possibility of devastation due to the water being released to Nepal in North Bihar. It is being told that due to sudden change in the water level of the river hundreds of villages are in trouble.

DM inspected the embankments

On Wednesday, DM Yogendra Singh inspected the Ganga embankments by boat from near the under-construction Tajpur Bakhtiyarpur four-lane bridge to Rasalpur regarding possible floods. During this, took information about the preparations made by the concerned departments to deal with the possible flood situation and gave necessary instructions to the officials in view of the possible flood. Also reviewed the repair work of anti-flood embankments being done on the Ganga embankment at Rasalpur. During this, the DM told that work is going on by the concerned department on a war footing through geo bags and other means. He directed to prepare an effective action plan regarding flood relief centre, selection of flood shelter, availability of government and non-government boats. The police department was instructed to prepare an action plan for coordination with NDRF and Flood PAC in case of emergency, along with effective patrolling for law and order and peace at the time of possible floods.

