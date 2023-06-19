Flood in Bihar due to rain in Nepal, 3.40 crore erosion rescue work in Kosi river in Bhagalpur

Due to the continuous rains in Nepal for the last few days, flood situation has arisen in Terai areas of Bihar. It is being told that due to the flow of the Kusheshwarsthan Chachari bridge in Darbhanga, traffic has been disrupted in front of the people of three panchayats. Along with this, anti-erosion work has also been started in Rangra block of Navagachia of Bhagalpur. It is being told that due to the rains in the mountains, there has been an increase in the water level of almost all the rivers. Due to this there is a situation of fear among the villagers.

Anti-erosion work washed away 60 meters

Anti-erosion work was done in Navgachia by the Bihar government this year. Rs 3.40 crore was spent for this. Geo bag work was done in 150 meters on both sides of the erosion. However, the villagers told that the work done by the Water Resources Department is as normal as cumin in the camel’s mouth. The anti-erosion works are not able to withstand even the mild pressure of the river. Executive Engineer Dinesh Kumar told that Kosi is being cut directly in Jahangirpuri. In such a situation, sometimes some part of the work done gets cut and flows away in the river. Efforts are being made to restore the earlier work.

Bridge construction work stopped on Kusheshwarsthan Phooltodwa road

In Kusheshwarsthan block, due to increase in the water level in Kosi river, the construction work of the bridge being constructed for Kusheshwarsthan Phooltodwa road has also come to a standstill. Circle officer of the block, Akhilesh Kumar told that there is information about increase in water in Kosi river. Government boat is available to the people in the affected areas as soon as possible. Karmi rivers have been made in the affected areas. Local people told that the population of 20 to 25 thousand people has been affected. Chachari bridge is broken. Now even the sick are facing difficulties in taking them to the hospital.

