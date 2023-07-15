Flood in Delhi and Monsoon Session of Parliament… If the situation remains like this, how will the proceedings of the House go on?

on one side where monsoon session Complete preparations are going on in full swing from the Central Government, while the flood of disaster in Delhi has put everyone in a quandary. On Wednesday, the Yamuna river was flowing above the danger mark, breaking all records. The situation in Delhi is such that flood water has entered many areas of Lutyens’ Delhi, even the Supreme Court located near Pragati Maidan has not remained untouched by the flood water. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi on Saturday. In such a situation, there is a strong possibility that the monsoon session of Parliament will be affected by the floods in Delhi.

Monsoon session of Parliament is starting from 20th July

The preparations of the central government for the monsoon session starting on 20 July have been completed. This session can be very heated. For this session, the government will present a bill to replace the transfer-posting ordinance in Delhi, a bill to amend forest conservation laws and a bill on digital data protection. The Modi government has listed 21 new bills for the monsoon session. These include a bill related to preventing film piracy, age-based classification of censor certification and setting up a National Research Foundation.

Opposition preparing to surround the center

At the same time, the opposition, which is continuously getting mobilized, will leave no stone unturned to surround the central government in this monsoon session. Before the monsoon session of Parliament, a meeting is going to be held in Bengaluru on July 17, 18, in which 24 opposition parties are expected to gather.

Flood situation still in many areas of Delhi

At the same time, the flood situation still persists in many areas of Delhi and if the situation does not improve soon, the monsoon session can be badly affected. The water level in the overflowing Yamuna river in Delhi started receding on Saturday morning, but it is decreasing at a rate of a few centimeters per hour. However, the Yamuna is still flowing two meters above the danger mark of 205.33. If the forecast of more rains in the national capital and upper catchment areas turns out to be true, then the situation may worsen. According to the flood monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna came down to 207.62 meters at 7 am on Saturday. It was at 208.66 meters at eight o’clock on Thursday night.

Seven old bills have also been nominated for this session

The monsoon session of Parliament will start from 20 July and will continue till 11 August. Other bills including the Jan Trust Bill and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill will also be introduced during this session. Seven old bills have also been nominated for this session. A bill related to the change in the list of Scheduled Tribes for Jammu and Kashmir will also be introduced.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 will also be introduced in the monsoon session.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 will also be introduced in the monsoon session. There is a continuous uproar regarding this. Let us tell you that on May 19, the Central Government had issued an ordinance for the purpose of setting up the National Capital Public Service Authority for the transfer of Group-A officers in Delhi and for disciplinary action against them. A week before this, the SC had handed over the control of police, law and order and all other services except land to the Delhi government. As soon as the government issued an ordinance regarding this, the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi started protesting. Regarding this, big leaders of AAP like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh had gone to seek support in those states where there is no BJP government. Now whether this bill gets passed here or not, everyone’s eyes will remain on it.

Many other bills will also be introduced

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 seeks to set up the NRF (National Research Foundation), besides repealing the SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) Act, 2008. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to make the registration process people-friendly and update other databases at the national and state levels by using the database of registered births and deaths. A bill will also be introduced during the Monsoon Session 2023 to set up the National Dental Commission and the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC). The purpose of one of these bills is to establish a National Cooperative University. All these bills will be introduced.

Explainer: What is the ‘Global South’ that PM Modi is worried about?