Flood-like situation in many districts of Himachal, rivers and drains in spate, more than 80 roads closed

Himachal Pradesh Flood: Monsoon has knocked in Himachal Pradesh. With the onset of monsoon, it has started creating havoc here. Due to the rain, flood situation has arisen in many places here. More than a dozen vehicles have been washed away due to floods in Tungadhar of Seraj in Mandi and Mohal Khad in Kullu, while many houses have been completely damaged. According to media reports, about 200 people were trapped in Mandi’s Shikari Devi, the day before yesterday i.e. on Saturday night, who were rescued safely after about 6 hours of effort. In view of the flood situation, 85 roads have been closed here. According to the information that has come to the fore, trains are being canceled continuously due to falling of stones, debris and trees from the mountain at many places on the Kalka-Shimla railway track.

Orange and yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh



The Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for today, while a yellow alert has been issued for tomorrow. According to media reports, 22 goats have been washed away in Mangal Panchayat due to incessant rains, out of which 6 have died. Light snowfall was recorded on the peaks of Manali and Lahaul on Sunday. Without electricity and water, people’s life has become very difficult in many areas. There was a sudden flood in Mohal Khad of Kullu in which about 8 vehicles were washed away. These vehicles were taken out by their owners at midnight.

Many villages in the grip of flood



Due to flood, 4 vehicles have been washed away in Tungadhar drain of Seraj, whereas, more than half a dozen houses have been damaged. More than a dozen villages near Naroli village have come under the grip of flood. Due to the flood, there was chaos among the people during the midnight. On the other hand, water entered many houses and shops in Barthi Bazar of Bilaspur. According to reports, Rampur, Ogli, Karsog, Swankair and Sunni roads have been closed for traffic.

many people died



The order of devastation has started as soon as the monsoon reaches Himachal Pradesh. There is also news of the death of two people here. Due to rain and landslide, 7 houses, 4 cow sheds and 11 vehicles have been damaged here. A person from Bihar died due to stone falling on the trekker at Jiskoon in Dodra Quar of Shimla district. Cloud burst in Arki of Solan district in which 35 goats were swept away out of which 5 have died.