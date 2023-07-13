Flood management in sensitive villages, ‘Rahat Chaupal’ will provide a way to avoid disaster

Lucknow. In view of the possibility of floods due to excessive rains and the condition of rivers in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has already geared up. On the instructions of CM Yogi, relief choupal for flood management and relief and rescue in sensitive villages of the districts. Instructions have been given to organize. The purpose of Rahat Chaupal is to reduce or prevent the damage caused during a disaster like flood. Along with this, people have to be warned about the future disasters.

Regional village level employees-representatives will work together in villages

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar told that it is raining heavily in some districts of the state since last days. In view of the rains in the state, it is necessary to take necessary action regarding flood management and relief and rescue works in the districts. He said that relief choupals are to be organized in all the flood sensitive villages of the district. In these chaupals, along with the people of the community and the village head, Revenue, Irrigation, Police, Health, Animal Husbandry, Panchayati Raj, Child Development and Nutrition, Education, Public Works Department, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Logistics Department and Energy Department. Regional village level employees and representatives of other departments will participate.

Officers will participate with public representatives

The Relief Commissioner said that the main objective of Rahat Choupal is mainly to prevent and reduce the losses due to disasters and to save the general public from the side effects of possible floods up to the village level. Along with this, it is also necessary to make people aware about the future disasters. The Relief Commissioner directed that in the village level relief chaupals organized in the district, at least five relief chaupals by the District Magistrate, at least 10 relief chaupals by the Additional District Magistrate, at least 15 relief chaupals by the Deputy District Magistrate, at least 20 relief chaupals by the Tehsildar There should be personal participation in the Chaupal. He also instructed Naib Tehsildar and senior administrative officers to participate in all relief chaupals in their area.

The rescue team will be introduced to the villagers

The Relief Commissioner said that in view of the possible flood, the relief chaupal should be organized on priority basis in every Majra of the sensitive village and all the officials-employees present in the chaupal, especially the revenue personnel, who are directly responsible for disaster relief For example, local accountant, revenue inspector, naib tehsildar etc. should be introduced to the villagers. With this, the villagers will know whom they have to contact in case of any disaster. He said that the representative of the Irrigation Department should inform the present community about the anti-flood works being carried out by the department, as well as what arrangements have been made for the safety of the arrangements, it should also be informed.

3 lakh cusecs of water released from Okhla Barrage in Yamuna

With the release of more than 3 lakh cusecs of water from the Okhla Barrage in the Yamuna, the Yamuna has crossed the danger level in Tehsil Khair of Aligarh. Nine flood posts have been set up in the villages that are likely to be affected. 24×7 staff has been deployed. A continuous appeal is being made to the families settled on the banks of the Yamuna to cooperate with each other in times of disaster and go to higher places so that the damage can be reduced.

Widespread rainfall in the entire state till July 20

Some parts of Uttar Pradesh have come under the grip of floods, waterlogging and landslides. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread rainfall in the entire state till July 20 on Thursday. On Thursday, an emergency-like situation arose in many villages on the banks of Yamuna-Ganga and other major rivers of the state.

Yamuna river