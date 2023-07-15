‘Flood of conspiracy’ in Delhi, AAP demands action against several officers including Chief Secretary, makes serious allegations

Delhi flood: Due to the increased water level in the Yamuna river, there is a danger of flood in the whole of Delhi. The danger of possible flood is also hovering over all the VIP areas of Lutyens’ Delhi including the Supreme Court. In many areas, flood water has even entered inside the houses. The work in water-logged Delhi is completely affected. The lives of common people have also become derailed. At the same time, the whole of Delhi is facing threats due to floods. Here, Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the Delhi government and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, demanding action against the officers. Bhardwaj has demanded action against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Ashwini Kumar and Irrigation Secretary Ashish Kundra.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded actionDelhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj writes to LG of Delhi, seeking action against three bureaucrats for not following instructions of two ministers to call in NDRF and Army Engineer Regiment at night to repair WHO building regulator Did. He said that the authorities ignored the instructions which led to the flood situation in the VIP areas of Delhi including the Supreme Court of India. Had the instructions of the Ministers been followed and the Army/NDRF had been called the previous night, the flood could have been avoided. Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote in his letter that this was a conspiracy against the Supreme Court.

Officers refused – Saurabh BhardwajIn this episode, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj told that he had come to know that a water regulator had broken. In such a situation, if the water returns, then many other areas of Delhi including the Supreme Court will be flooded. Took stock of the situation regarding this. Bhardwaj said that after this I asked the commissioner of the department to call the NDRF, but he refused. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that while giving information about the incident to Delhi’s LG VK Saxena with full courtesy, he said that there was a delay in deploying the NDRF team. Let me tell you, Saurabh Bhardwaj has demanded action against the officials from the LG of Delhi.

BJP’s conspiracy caused floods in Delhi – AAPDelhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj today i.e. on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Center and Haryana deliberately released water towards Delhi as part of a conspiracy, due to which there was flood in Delhi. Talking to reporters, he said That there has been no heavy rain in Delhi for the last three-four days. Even after this, the water level of Yamuna river reached 208.66 meters. Bhardwaj said that water is released from Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana to Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. He said that between July 9 and 13, under a conspiracy, water was released from the canal only towards Yamuna Delhi. Water was not released in the western and eastern canals. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, had also imposed on the Central and Haryana Government.

Water level in Yamuna is decreasing- Delhi Divisional CommissionerHere, due to lack of rain in Delhi for the last three-four days and water not being released from Haryana, the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi is decreasing. Talking to reporters, Divisional Commissioner Ashwini Kumar said that the situation is also improving in the flood affected areas of Delhi. He said that after heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark, inundating many areas and thousands of people living in low-lying areas had to be shifted to safer places. However, in the recent one or two days, there has been a decrease in the water level in Yamuna. At the same time, he also expressed unhappiness over the targeting of the elected representatives on the officials working tirelessly to control the flood situation. He said that baseless allegations should not be leveled against the officials.

Water level reached from 208.66 meters to 207.43 metersSignificantly, after increasing the water level continuously for the last three days, the water level has started decreasing from yesterday i.e. Friday. Today i.e. till 10 am on Saturday, the water level decreased to 207.43 metres. Significantly, earlier on Thursday at eight o'clock the water level of Yamuna had risen to 208.66 metres. However, Yamuna is still flowing two meters above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. At the same time, many roads closed for traffic in the national capital have been opened on Saturday amid Yamuna flood water receding from the roads. At the same time, some major routes are still closed for traffic. According to officials, Delhi's Boulevard Road, Service Road, Ring Road, Chandgiram Arena to Mukarba Chowk and both routes from Chandgiram Arena to IP College have been opened for traffic.