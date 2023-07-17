flood of faith in balkeshwar mahadev temple on the second monday of sawan rjl

Sawan 2023: Devotees thronged the main Shivalaya of Agra, Balkeshwar Mahadev, on the second Monday of Sawan. Lakhs of Shiva devotees are reaching Balkeshwar Mahadev temple in the urge to see their adorable Lord Shiva. On the second Monday of Sawan, a grand fair and worship is organized in Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple. During this, after completing the historical circumambulation of Agra, lakhs of Shiv devotees perform Jalabhishek at Balkeshwar Mahadev Temple and their circumambulation ends here. In view of the huge crowd of devotees, strict arrangements have been made by the police administration, district administration and temple administration. Devotees enter the Balkeshwar Mahadev temple through only one gate on normal days, but in view of the possibility of huge crowd on the second Monday of Sawan, the temple administration has opened two gates of the temple. Entry is being done from one gate and devotees are being sent outside from the other gate. At the same time, barricading has also been done in the temple so that no devotees have to face any problem.