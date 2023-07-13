Flood risk increased in Bihar, Bagmati, Mahananda and Parman rivers in spate, panic among people

On Thursday, the maximum discharge of this season from Virpur Barrage in Nepal to Kosi river was about one lakh 66 thousand 465 cusecs. There is a possibility of increase in its water level. Due to this, there is a possibility of increasing water in the coastal areas of Kosi. At the same time, the water level of Bagmati in Sitamarhi district, Purnia and Mahananda in Kishanganj district and Parman river in Araria district may cross the danger mark on Friday. This information has been given by the Central Water Commission.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of Gandak river at Dumariyaghat in Gopalganj district was 63 cm below the danger mark on Thursday. Its water level is likely to decrease by three centimeters by 6 am on Friday. The water level of Kosi river at Basua in Supaul district was 66 cm below the danger mark on Thursday. There is a possibility of one cm decrease in its water level. The water level of Kosi river at Baltara in Khagaria district was 107 cm below the danger mark on Thursday. There is a possibility of an increase of 17 cm till 6 am on Friday.

The water level of Parman river at Araria in Araria district was 52 cm below the danger mark on Thursday. There is a possibility of an increase of 52 cm in this. The water level of Mahananda river at Taiyabpur in Kishanganj district was 57 cm below the danger mark at 6 am on Thursday. There is a possibility of an increase of 82 cm in this. The water level of the Mahananda river at Dhanoraghat in Purnia district was 53 cm below the danger mark at 6 am on Thursday. There is a possibility of an increase of 123 cm. The water level of the Bagmati river at Dhaanbridge in Sitamarhi district was 90 cm below the danger mark at 6 am on Thursday. There is a possibility of an increase of 184 cm.

Mahananda above danger mark in Katihar

According to the report issued by the Flood Control Division regarding the rivers flowing through Katihar district, the water level of Mahananda river is flowing above the danger mark in Azamnagar and Dhabol. The water level of this river is 15, 21 and 20 cm below the red mark in Jhaua, Bahrkhal and Kursel respectively. On the other hand, the water level of river Ganga is increasing at both the places i.e. Ramayanapur and Kadhagola Ghat. Whereas a minor decrease has been recorded in the water level of Kosi and Barandi rivers. Despite the fluctuations in the water level of Ganga and Kosi river, the water level of most of the rivers is much below the warning level. However, the way it is raining intermittently and there is an increase in the water level of the rivers. Due to this the possibility of flood cannot be ruled out. Due to the increase in the water level, panic has also started among the people regarding floods and erosion.

Katihar facing flood tragedy for many years

It is worth mentioning that for the last several years, this district has been facing the tragedy of floods almost every year. According to the Flood Control Division, the water level in Mahananda river Jhaua was 30.68 meters on Thursday morning, which increased to 31.25 meters in the evening. The flow of this river was 30.20 meters in Baharkhal, which increased to 30.88 meters. Kursel had 30.70 meters on Thursday morning, which increased to 31.20 meters in the evening. The water level is increasing in Durgapur of this river.

The water level here was 27.32 meters on Thursday, which remained only 27.87 meters after 12 hours. The water level of this river was 25.98 meters in Govindpur, which decreased to 26.47 meters on Thursday evening. This river is also increasing in Azamnagar and Dhabol. The water level of this river in Azamnagar was 29.32 metres. The water level here increased to 29.90 on Thursday evening. The water level of this river has been recorded 28.68 meters in Dhabaul. The water level here has increased to 29.27 meters in the evening after 12 hours.

Rise in Ganga, softening in Kosi and Barandi

There is also a rise in the water level of river Ganga in Katihar. While the water level of Kosi and Barandi river is soft. According to the report released by the Flood Control Division on Thursday evening, 24.24 meters was recorded in Ramayanpur of river Ganga on Thursday morning, which increased to 24.26 meters in the evening. The water level was recorded at 26.07 meters at Kadhagola Ghat of the same river, which increased to 26.19 meters after 12 hours on Thursday evening. The water level of Kosi river was recorded at 26.92 meters on Thursday morning at Kursela Railway Bridge. The water level here has decreased to 26.88 meters in the evening. The water level of Barandi river was recorded at 27.20 meters at NH 31 Dumar. The water level here remained only 27.20 meters on Thursday evening.

