Flood situation due to heavy rains in Yavatmal, help sought from Air Force

Nagpur, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, flood situation has arisen. The district administration has sought help from the Air Force to rescue 45 people stranded due to floods. On this, the Air Force has deployed Mi-17 V-5 helicopter for relief and rescue operations.

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Friday night, submerging several residential areas in the district and water entered many houses on Saturday as well. It rained for about 4 hours in Yavatmal last night. As a result, the roads of the city were flooded and at 4 am the rain water entered the houses of the people. Local people told that more than 500 houses have been submerged in water. On this, the district administration has demanded Mi-17 V-5 helicopter from the Air Force.

Nagpur Defense PRO Wing Commander (WG CD) Ratnakar Singh said that on the demand of the district administration, one Mi-17 V5 helicopter from Nagpur is being inducted in relief and rescue operations to evacuate 45 people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal district.

Train services were disrupted in Mumbai and neighboring areas following waterlogging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Suburban traffic was suspended for some time as a safety precaution due to water-logging at Kurla station of Harbor Line from Wadala to Mankhurd section. Incessant rains in Maharashtra have witnessed flood-like situation in various parts of its districts. The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.