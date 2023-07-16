Flood situation in Delhi and Noida, NGOs come forward to rescue stranded animals

Life has come to a standstill after the record rise in the water level of Yamuna in the capital Delhi. Due to the flood, the roads have been flooded in many areas of Delhi. The rise in water level has caused damage to properties in low-lying areas and has created a complicated situation for people living in flood-affected areas. After the flood in Yamuna, the priority of the rescue workers was to evacuate as many people as possible from the affected areas. However, in many cases animals like stray dogs, stray cows, bulls and cats were left there.

NGOs rescued more than 400 dogs

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) came forward to rescue over 900 animals from the flood-affected areas of Delhi and Noida in the last few days. Apart from this, two NGOs also rescued more than 400 dogs from these areas. Friendikos and Noida-based House of Stray Animals carried out campaigns in different parts of the city and rescued hundreds of dogs stranded in low-lying areas affected by the rise in the water level of the Yamuna. After wreaking havoc in Delhi, the water level of Yamuna started receding from Saturday morning, but it is still flowing two meters above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Over 150 dogs rescued in last three days

A member of Friendikos told about the rescue operation that their volunteer group rescued more than 150 dogs and more than 10 cows and other related animals from the flood-affected areas within the last three days. He said that Friendikos volunteers are spread across the National Capital Region and are carrying out rescue operations. A member of the organization concerned said, “We rescued dogs from Mayur Vihar, DND Road, East Delhi, Noida Sector-135. We tried to cover the entire stretch of Yamuna in Delhi-NCR as much as possible. More than 150 dogs have been rescued in the last three days.

A medical camp has been set up for the treatment of animals.

NGO House of Stray Animals launched a campaign to rescue endangered animals trapped in the low-lying areas of the national capital and rescued at least 300 dogs from there to safer places. The NGO has also set up a medical camp in Sector 135 of Noida for the rescued animals. NGO founder Sanjay Mohapatra said, “We rescued animals trapped in low-lying areas and rescued at least 300 dogs from there to a safer place.” We also rescued 10-12 buffaloes from Noida Sector 135. A medical camp has been set up for the treatment of the rescued animals.

Delhi has been battling floods and waterlogging for the last one week.

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of more rain in Delhi. If experts are to be believed, due to excessive rains, the Yamuna may take a formidable form and it may take more time than usual for the flood water to recede and the problems of Delhiites may increase further due to waterlogging on the roads. Delhi has been battling floods and waterlogging for the last one week.

The water level is decreasing in Delhi, but the river is above the danger mark



The water level of the Yamuna river in the capital Delhi is continuously decreasing, but still the river is above the danger mark. Due to the floods, the low-lying areas of Delhi are filled with water and a lot of problems are being faced in getting it out. Flood situation is still prevailing in many areas. Along with the Delhi government, the NDRF and the police administration are continuously trying to normalize the situation. According to the information that has come to the fore, due to the flood, many places including Red Fort, ITO, Supreme Court, Nigam Bodh Ghat are full of water. IMD has also expressed the possibility of rain in the capital this week.

North Delhi residents return to their homes



After the decrease in the water level of Yamuna river, the people of North Delhi have started returning to their shops and homes. These people left their homes and shops and went to a safer place due to the flood. According to the information, some people returned to take stock of their shops in Monastery Bazaar near Kashmere Gate, which was flooded after heavy rains last week and residents had to take shelter in relief camps. (with language input)