Flood situation worsens in Assam, people forced to take shelter on embankments in Bajali district

Assam Flood: Flood in Assam has brought great devastation. Like every year, this year too many areas of Assam have become islands. According to the report, more than one lakh people in 20 districts have been affected by it. Although there has been a slight improvement in the flood situation in Assam, it has damaged the houses of many people. Because of this they have to take shelter on the embankments.

Family forced to take shelter in embankment for 5 days

Speaking to news agency ANI, a local named Gagan Talukdar, a resident of Doloigaon Shantipur village in Bajali district of Assam, said, he along with his four family members have been forced to take shelter in an embankment for the last 5 days because of the devastating cyclone. The flood has completely damaged their house and other household items. He said, on the morning of June 23, I was sleeping with my family members and at that time the flood water broke a large part of the embankment. Water immediately entered our house. I called my children and alerted other fellow villagers. Gagan Talukdar further said, we immediately reached the embankment to save our lives. Other villagers also came here. We were not able to take out our belongings from the house. There was about 4 feet of water inside my house.

There is no money, how will we live?

Gagan Talukdar also told that he is a daily wage laborer and his entire family is dependent on him. He said, I have no option but to build a new house. However, I do not have money. How will we live in such a situation, we are not able to understand. He told, he got relief material for a day or two from the government. At the same time, some other non-governmental organizations helped him. Along with Gagan Talukdar, the flood water also damaged the houses of fifteen other families of the village who are also currently living on the embankment.

Flood waters washed away everything: Victims

At the same time, another villager Harin Talukdar said that the flood waters washed away his goats and damaged his house. He said, I am a small businessman doing banana business, but the flood water washed away everything. The entire area has been badly affected by this devastating flood. I have lost everything. I do not have anything. Apart from this, another villager named Deepa Talukdar says, when we heard the sound of alert about flood that night, we ran towards the embankment to save our lives. The flood destroyed everything. Deepa says, all the houses in this area were damaged due to the flood. There are six members in our family and my husband is a daily wage laborer. Now we have no option to live. Many villagers are now feeling ill.