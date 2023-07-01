Flow of Ganga fast at Aligarh Sankara Ghat, instructions to devotees to bathe and worship at the Ghat itself

Aligarh, This time it is very fast in Ganga. Felling is also taking place and devotees will have to bathe and worship at the ghat itself. The District Magistrate inspected the Sakra Ganga Ghat in view of the month of Shravan on Saturday. At the same time, directions have been given to the local administration to make security arrangements, cleanliness and other necessary arrangements. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh took stock of the arrangements at the Sankara Ganga Ghat in view of the filling of water by the Kavadis in the month of Shravan. He told that due to the construction of a bridge on the river Ganga flowing in Sankra of Atrauli Tehsil of Aligarh district, along with regional residents, devotees and Shiva devotees from Sambhal and Badaun districts come to fill water at Ganga Ghat.

Appeal to devotees to be cautious

Tehsil administration has been directed to make elaborate arrangements for all kinds of security. In the month of Sawan, devotees visit Khereshwar and Achaleshwar temples in Aligarh and other ancient temples and also towards Mathura, Agra and Rajasthan. He said that Shiv bhakt Kanwariyas will not be allowed to face any kind of trouble or inconvenience. The District Magistrate inspected the Ganga Ghat after talking to the present devotees and taking feedback of the security system called for additional security and vigilance in view of the erosion happening during the rainy season.

In Aligarh, an attempt was made to revive a young man who died due to the bite of a poisonous snake, the post-mortem of the dead body was done by the police.

fast flow of ganga at sankra ghat

The current in the Ganga is strong, so don’t go inside too much. Take bath and worship at the ghat itself. He instructed the local administration to make security arrangements, cleanliness and other necessary arrangements in the Ganges from Bamboo-Balli before the month of Shravan starting from 04th July. He said that boats and divers should be deployed at the local level. So that loss of life can be reduced during accidental incidents.

Report-Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g7HwKaLC6Q)