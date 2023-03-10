Following the abolition of the law on foreign agents, protesters in Georgia demand the return of Abkhazia

March 10 - BLiTZ. As reported "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/212554-protesty-v-gruzii-vsled-za-otmenoj-zakona-ob-inoagentah-i-osvobozhdeniem-zaderzhannyh-protestujuschie-trebujut-reshit-vopros-s-abhaziej.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Military review</a>”, the protests that erupted in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on March 7 seem to be moving to a new level. Initially, the protesters demanded that the law on foreign agents be withdrawn from parliament.

Despite the fact that the Georgian authorities began to disperse the protesters, the police even used special means, this law was nevertheless withdrawn from discussion.

However, the protesters were not satisfied with this. Now they are not only demanding the release of all those detained during the protests, but also the return of Abkhazia under the control of Tbilisi. It should be noted that a total of 133 violators of order were detained.

Foreign Minister of Abkhazia: the US will try to make a coup d'état in Georgia in March March 8, 2023 at 11:29

By the evening of March 9, it became known that the authorities had agreed to the demands for the release of the detainees. However, now in Georgia, it looks like they will really take up Abkhazia. At the same time, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia.