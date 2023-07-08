Food technology course updated in Gorakhpur University, students will be updated according to market demand

Gorakhpur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has updated the Food Technology Syllabus. Food Technology has been updated in the Masters course as per the market demand. Those facts have been included in the syllabus, so that the campus selection of the students can be easy and the students can get a good job on a good package. Regarding this, 2 state-of-the-art laboratories have been set up in Diksha Bhawan, in which the first is the Product Development Lab and the second is the Food Analysis Lab.

Students will be updated according to market demand

Professor Rajesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Gorakhpur University said that the syllabus is being updated according to the demand of the market. As a result, two state-of-the-art laboratories have been set up in the Deeksha Bhavan of the University. Product development lab and another analysis lab. Apart from this, Kritika Singh, a student of this course, has started a cloud kitchen in her name. His effort is the beginning of entrepreneurship through this course.

From time to time, the university will take a tour of the prestigious industry.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University said that to make the students of this course in line with the demand of the market, the University will also conduct visits to prestigious industries from time to time. Along with this, seminars and workshops will also be organized. In which subject experts will be invited as speakers. Through this, information about police station food analysis, food products etc. will be given. The syllabus of Gorakhpur University and subjects have also been updated. So that students can get knowledge according to the demand of the market and their campus selection can be done on good package.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

