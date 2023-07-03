foolproof master plan for the security of shri ram temple in ayodhya is ready rjl

Ram Mandir Security: A master plan is being prepared for the grand temple of Lord Shriram in Ayodhya. Foolproof planning has been done regarding security in the master plan. Preparations are on in full swing to build a grand temple of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya. In January 2024, preparations are on to enshrine Ramlala. In such a situation, the agencies have drawn a different blueprint regarding the security of Ayodhya along with Ramlala’s temple and work will start soon. A master plan has been prepared in the form of an impregnable fort for the security of the Ram temple in the city of Lord Ram Lalla. Let us tell you that the security of Ramlala will be done through all three routes, water, land and sky, for which technically the security cordon will be tightened. The first phase of the master plan for the security of Ayodhya has been approved by the Yogi government. This security plan will be completely based on surveillance.