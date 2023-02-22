Footage of an accident with the participation of the Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Moscow appeared

Izvestia has acquired footage showing the moment of an accident involving the acting head of the Moscow Emergency Ministry, Yuri Tkachenko, who was driving to the scene of a fire in a house with the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow.

The footage shows that after a collision with another car, Tkachenko’s car crashed into a pole, from which its rear part rose.

As reported earlier in the day, Tkachenko and his driver got into an accident on the way to the site of a fire in a house with a hotel “MKM” in the center of Moscow. It was clarified that the accident occurred on the Warsaw highway. A food delivery driver in a Kia Picanto collided with a service Wolksvagen while rebuilding.

As a result of the accident, Tkachenko and his driver were injured, they were hospitalized. The other participant in the accident was not injured.

The fire in the house with the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow occurred the day before, on February 21. Previously, it was caused by the arson of things by one of the residents. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Provision of services that do not meet security requirements.”

Later it became known that seven people died as a result of the fire.