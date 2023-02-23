Footage of the moment of the earthquake in Tajikistan appeared

Footage of the earthquake in Tajikistan, taken by outdoor surveillance cameras at the airport, appeared on February 23 on the Web. The footage shows passengers in the waiting room.

As soon as people felt the tremors, they instantly jumped up from their chairs and rushed to the nearest exit from the building. At that moment, various objects began to fall from the ceiling to the floor.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit the Tajik-Chinese border earlier in the day. The source lay at a depth of 10 km. It is specified that the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 82 km from the Chinese border, the tremors were felt in Kashgar and Xinjiang.

As a resident of the village of Murghab, the closest to the epicenter of the earthquake, told Izvestia, it was shaking strongly, but there were no destructions or deaths, preliminary. An employee of the hotel in the very epicenter of the earthquake also confirmed that it was shaking strongly – 6-8 points.

On February 22, another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 and 4.5 occurred in Iran and Turkey, respectively. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

In addition, on February 20, repeated tremors were abnormally strong in Turkey and Syria, which had suffered from a catastrophic earthquake earlier in early February. This is an “unpleasant symptom” that seismic activity in the region will drag on, scientists told Izvestia.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 43.5 thousand people, and in Syria it increased to 5.8 thousand people.