Footballer Atsu, missing after earthquake in Turkey, found dead

Midfielder of the national team of Ghana and the Turkish football club (FC) “Hatayspor” Christian Atsu, previously considered missing during the earthquake in Turkey, died. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, in his Twitter account by the athlete’s agent Murat Uzunmehmet.

“Christian Atsu found. Unfortunately, he died, ”wrote the agent.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash near the city of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. In Turkey, a nationwide mourning was declared until February 12. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, according to the latest data, has reached 38,044 people.

The devastating earthquake in Turkey also hit local football.

So, on February 12, it was reported that two clubs, Hatayspor and Gaziantep, which were based in the affected regions, had already withdrawn from the Super League. The championship itself was suspended. Among the victims of the elements are several football players and club employees.

On February 7, FC Sivasspor reported that as a result of the earthquake, 15 relatives of the club’s assistant head coach Ayhan Tenbeloglu were killed.

Before that, on February 6, it was reported that as a result of an earthquake in Turkey, a football player, the goalkeeper of the Turkish Malatyaspor club, Eyüp Turkaslan, died under the rubble.