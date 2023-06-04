'For a minute we felt that we lost consciousness and we were also dead...', know the story of the family of Patna who survived the Odisha train accident

Four members of the same family survived the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha. All four members of a family living in Patna, in which husband, wife and two children were going to Chennai. The girl’s father told that he is a resident of Patna, his family got a new life after this incident. The train got jolted after Balasore station. The husband said that for a minute she had lost consciousness, as if she too had died, but when she opened her eyes, her entire family was alive.

more people waiting have lost their lives

Family members who are going to Chennai together say that the waiting people have lost more lives because they were standing at the gate due to non-confirmation of tickets. He said, we saw the compartment filling with smoke. The local people came to our aid and pulled us out. It seems that God has given us a second life. Husband and wife said that the scene they saw at the time of the accident will never leave their mind.

Eight people from Bihar died in Balasore train accident

Please tell that eight people of Bihar have died in the Balasore train accident. According to the information released by the Disaster Department, two people from Purnia, one each from Muzaffarpur and East Champaran are among the dead. Among the dead are Madhubani’s Sundar Yadav (18 years), Dilip Saday (25 years), Rajesh Kumar Yadav (46 years) and Jitendra Mahato (43 years), Purnia’s Lalit Kumar (22 years) and Mithilesh Kumar, Muzaffarpur’s Vikas Kumar ( 22 years) and Raja Kumar Patel of East Champaran.

Bodies of six dead were handed over to their relatives

Till now the dead bodies of six deceased have been handed over to their relatives. 53 passengers from Bihar have been reported injured in the accident. In this accident, 46 passengers of the state are said to be missing. Passengers from Bihar have been brought in two buses from Balasore.