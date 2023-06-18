For the first time in Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, strict monitoring will be done with 3D mapping technology

Ahmedabad, June 18 (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and high officials of the state regarding the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath to be held on Tuesday (June 20) in Ahmedabad. A comprehensive strategy regarding peace, security and prevention of any untoward incident was discussed in depth. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Kailashnathan, Chief Secretary Rajkumar and Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Mukesh Puri along with Director General of Police Vikas Sahay etc were present in the meeting.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Premveer Singh made a presentation regarding the administrative preparations for the Rath Yatra. This year, for the first time during the Rath Yatra in Gujarat, the entire yatra route, private temples, strategic points and other matters will be monitored through 3D mapping. Chief Minister Patel instructed to do this kind of experiment in the upcoming yatras as well. Cybercrime and crime branch have been alerted to ensure that no rumor is spread through social media or phone etc. The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against anyone selling prepaid SIM cards without proof of identity. Minister of State for Home Sanghvi said that the government has made elaborate arrangements to conduct the 146th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad in an orderly manner and with enthusiasm. Sanghvi said that 198 Rath Yatras will be taken out across the state on this day. Along with the main Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad city, 6 other smaller Rath Yatras will also be taken out in different areas. The Chief Minister has given instructions to take special care of maintaining mutual harmony in all these Rath Yatras.

Drones will not be able to fly unauthorized

A total of 26,091 police officers-employees including the paramilitary force will be deployed for the Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad. Apart from this, watch will be kept at 45 sensitive locations through 94 CCTV cameras. Apart from this, 2322 jawans with body-worn cameras, 25 vehicles equipped with CCTV and GPS will be monitored every moment of the movement of the journey. The Chief Minister has expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the ongoing Yatra for almost two months. Sanghvi said that after patrolling in relation to area domination, 3732 foot patrolling was done with the aim of making the presence of police felt in that area. Sensitive areas were inspected by drones through 32 flights. No one else will be able to use the drone unauthorizedly during the Rath Yatra. For this, anti-drone technology has been used for the first time. Preparations were also made in advance for the Rath Yatra to take place in a good and pleasant atmosphere. Under this, all-religion blood donation camp, cricket tournament, peace committee meeting, Mohalla committee meeting were organized.