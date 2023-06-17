For the first time in Ranchi, Tsunami will hit at a height of 70 feet, know what is special in Jagannathpur Rath Mela this time.

Ranchi, Abhishek Roy : After about three years, the Rath Yatra fair will be seen in its old form in Jagannathpur. There is enthusiasm among the residents of the capital regarding this. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the Jagannathpur fair. Because this fair is not only a gathering of entertainment but also a meeting of religious beliefs and traditions. Everything that used to happen before the Corona period will happen in the fair to be held from June 19 to July 2. While this time the grandeur of the fair will be seen more. Rath Yatra Fair of Jagannathpur Along with the symbol of religious faith, it also reflects the cultural diversity here. The preparations for the fair are going on in the periphery of about four acres. The fair has been taking shape for a month already. This year, many new swings will be seen in the Jagannathpur Rath Mela, which people must have seen on TV till now. In this, Tsunami and 3-B Jhula are coming to Ranchi for the first time. Tsunami Jhula will make you feel like a tornado at a height.

The fair complex will be bathed in light



The fair complex is being decorated with special lighting. For this, four generators of 100 KB each are being arranged. With this, not only the swings but also the Meena Bazaar will be equipped. Its lighting along with the fair in the evening will attract everyone. Hundreds of CCTV cameras will be installed with the vigilance of the police administration for enhanced security.

More than 1000 artisans working

More than 1000 artisans are engaged day and night in setting up swings and other stalls in the Jagannathpur fair complex spread over four acres. 12 to 15 staff are working in a swing, with which a family of more than 100 people is connected.

There will be about 50 swings for entertainment

More than 50 swings are being installed this year. In these swings, children from the age of four to the age of 65 will be allowed to ride. For children where there will be dozens of swings like Train, Mickey House, Jumping, Dhoom Bike, Dragon and Helicopter. On the other hand, tower swings ranging from 18 to 120 feet high are being installed for elders and elders. Compared to last year, this time more than 20 swings are being installed in the fair premises, so that people do not have to wait long to enjoy the swings.

Swing ticket range will be Rs 30-150

This year a tender was floated regarding the Jagannathpur Rath Mela. Finally, Raju Chandra of West Bengal won the tender for Rs 76 lakh. Fair administrator Abdul Salam told that this year the earning of more than one crore rupees is expected from the fair. The range of tickets for the swing will be Rs 30-150.

More swings than last year

There are more swings this year. Where seven tower swings were installed till now in the fair premises, now there will be 11. Break dance used to be two, which will be seven this time. Instead of two Tora-Tora, it will now take four. The three death wells will be of different sizes. Children’s swings which used to be eight will now be more than 15. The dragon train which used to be two, this time its number is four. Where three boat swings were installed till last year, this time 10 boat swings of different sizes are being installed.

Tsunami and three-B swing will be the center of attraction

This year two swings will be the center of attraction in the Jagannathpur fair. For the first time in the city of Ranchi via Karnataka, preparations are on to set up a Tsunami and a 3-B swing. Both the swings will spin people like a whirlwind at a height of 70 feet. Both these swings are being installed one by one. On the other hand, two hammer-shaped ranger swings will rotate 360 ​​degrees in a circumference of 70 feet at a height of 70 feet.

11 tower swings are being installed, 120 feet high swing special

The special attraction of the Mela complex will be the tower swing, the thrill of which will be felt as soon as you enter the Mela complex. A total of 11 tower swings are being installed this year. These range from an 18-feet hand-operated tower swing for children to a 120-feet high motorized swing. This height is above the platform. Its specialty is that it will have 28 trolleys. Along with this, six 26 seater and three 18 seater tower swings have started taking shape.