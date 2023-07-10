Forbes List: Four Indians among the world’s top 100 richest women, achieved this position on their own, see list

Four women of Indian origin have managed to make it to the list of 100 richest women who have achieved their own position in the Forbes list. The assets of these four women of Indian origin are collectively $ 4.06 billion. Jayshree Ullal, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of computer networking firm Arista Networks, Neerja Sethi, co-founder of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel, co-founder and former chief technology officer (CTO) of cloud company Confluent, in the Forbes list. Neha Narkhede and former PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi.

Forbes released the list of rich women

The net worth of women entrepreneurs included in the Forbes 100 Richest Women list has increased by 12 per cent from a year ago to reach $124 billion amid the ongoing rally in the stock markets. Ullal is ranked 15th on the list with a net worth of $2.4 billion. She has been the President and CEO of publicly traded Arista Networks since 2008. Arista reports revenue of approximately $4.4 billion in 2022. He is also on the board of directors of cloud computing company Snowflake.

Four Indians in the list of rich

The 68-year-old Sethi, who is at the 25th position in the list, has a net worth of $990 million. Syntel, co-founded in 1980 by Sethi and her husband Bharat Desai, was bought by French IT firm Atos SE in October 2018 for $3.4 billion. Sethi received an estimated $510 million for his stake. At the same time, 38-year-old Narkhede is at 38th position in the list with a net worth of $520 million.

Nooyi, former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, retired in 2019 after being with the company for 24 years. His net worth is estimated at $350 million and he is ranked 77th on the list. Dan Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply, has topped the list for the sixth time in a row. Hendrix’s net worth is $15 billion.