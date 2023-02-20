Forecaster called the coldest day of the upcoming week in Russia

Snowfall is expected in the central regions of European Russia at the beginning of next week, and frosts of up to 20 degrees will come in the middle. This was announced by the leading specialist of the Phobos Center Mikhail Leus.

According to his forecast, on Monday, February 20, snow will still continue to fall and a blizzard will circle at temperatures from up to 8 degrees below zero. This value is considered normal. The height of the snow cover will reach its maximum since the beginning of this winter.

On Tuesday, the snow will weaken, the air temperature will fall below the climatic norm by -3 … -4 degrees – it will freeze to -11 … -16 degrees at night, -5 … -10 degrees are expected in the daytime.

“The cold snap will reach its peak in the middle of the week, when the crest of the anticyclone from the northeast looks into the Russian Plain. There will be clearings in the clouds, the snow will stop. At night, the temperature will drop to minus 13-18 degrees, and in the northern and eastern regions and below minus 20 degrees. During the day, thermometers will show minus 7-12 degrees, ”the weather forecaster wrote in the Telegram channel.

During the holiday weekend, the cyclone will intensify, light snow will return to the region, and it will gradually become warmer.

Earlier, on February 19, Mikhail Leus said that in the capital, the height of the snow cover had updated the maximum values ​​​​since the beginning of winter and amounted to 36 cm. As the forecaster noted, this was due to a cyclone that reached the north-west of Russia.

As the specialists of the weather center “Phobos” promised, the cold will return to the central regions of the European part of Russia from February 21 to 24. On Defender of the Fatherland Day, frosts will still be quite “masculine,” forecasters said.