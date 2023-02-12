Forecaster predicted warming in Moscow on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the weather in Moscow will be warm and snowy. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand on Sunday, February 12.

According to him, on Tuesday the thermometers will stay within the limit of 5 degrees of frost to zero both day and night. Temperature marks will be above the norm – by about 3 degrees. The weather will be moderately warm, but with snowfall, Vilfand said in an interview with “RIA News“.

In addition, the height of the snowdrifts will increase by 4 cm.

Earlier, on February 11, in Moscow and the region, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced against the backdrop of snow and sleet. So, until the morning of the next day, heavy snow, a blizzard, wind intensification with gusts of up to 17 m / s, snow drifts and sleet on the roads are expected in the region.

Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov also warned of worsening weather conditions, which will last until Monday, February 13. The growth of freshly fallen snow can be 8 cm.

