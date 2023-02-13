Forecaster spoke about the weather in Moscow this week

In Moscow, frequent and abrupt weather changes are expected this week. This was announced on Sunday, February 12, by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus.

In conversation with RT the forecaster noted that on the night of Monday, February 13, it will get colder in the capital. The air temperature in the city will drop to -10 degrees, in the region – to -15 degrees. Dense clouds are expected during the day, light snow, which will turn into wet in the evening. The thermometers will rise to 0 degrees – thus, according to Leus, a warm atmospheric front approaching from the west will show itself.

Leus noted that by Monday evening the atmospheric pressure will drop to 739 mm Hg – this figure is below normal.

On Tuesday, February 14, according to Leus, precipitation is expected, the air temperature will be from 0 to +2 degrees. It will be windy. Atmospheric pressure will begin to rise and by evening it will return to normal.

On Wednesday, February 15, it is expected from -1 to -3 degrees, the increase in atmospheric pressure will continue.

On Thursday, February 16, the weather will be affected by a fairly cold anticyclone from the northeast. The air temperature will be -8…-10 degrees at night, -3…-5 degrees in the daytime. Also, the anticyclone will retain its influence on the weather at the end of the week.

Over the weekend, according to a preliminary forecast, snowfalls and blizzards will again come to Moscow.

Earlier, on February 12, meteorologist, leading specialist of the Fobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets reported that the height of snowdrifts in the capital exceeded 30 cm. , notes the city news agency “Moscow”.

The highest snowdrifts in the Moscow region were identified in Kolomna and Cherusty – 41 cm and 43 cm, respectively, writes RIAMO.

Due to continued snowfalls in the metropolitan area, the height of the snowdrifts will continue to rise, and the air temperature will be at comfortable values ​​for mid-February, the site writes. kp.ru.

On February 12, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the weather in Moscow will be warm and snowy. Temperature marks will be above the norm – by about 3 degrees.

