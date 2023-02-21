Forecaster spoke about the weather on February 23 in Moscow

Partly cloudy without precipitation is expected in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23. This was announced on February 20 by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Alexander Sinenkov.

In conversation with RIAMO the specialist noted that the air temperature for the holiday will be about -9 … -11 degrees. The wind is expected to be northwest at a speed of 2-7 m/s.

According to Sinenkov, on the night of February 23, it is expected from -14 to -16 degrees in Moscow and from -13 to -18 degrees in the Moscow region.

“It will be the coldest night this week,” the forecaster said.

Meanwhile, despite frosts in the middle of the week, by the weekend the air temperature will rise to a thaw, writes RT.

Atmospheric pressure will be slightly above normal and will be 750 mm Hg. Art., notes the site kp.ru.

On the same day, the weather center “Phobos” said that on the eve of the holiday on Wednesday, February 22, the air temperature in the capital will be -13 … -18 degrees, in the north and east it is expected -20 degrees, in the afternoon -7 … -12 degrees, notes the channel “360”.

Also on February 20, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that on February 23, weather “with a masculine character” is expected in Moscow. On the night of February 22 and 23, the temperature will drop to -17…-19 degrees, in the region – to -23. Around -10…-12 is expected during the day. These figures are 7-8 degrees below normal.

Like the TV channel “Star”, the working week that began in connection with the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday will be short. The weekend starts on the 23rd and runs until Sunday, February 26th.