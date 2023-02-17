Forecaster Varakin – about the weather at the weekend – News

February 17, 2023, 18:17 – BLiTZ – News

Weather conditions for the upcoming weekend, February 18-19, will not allow most residents of the European part of Russia to enjoy walks. This unpleasant conclusion follows from an interview given to the correspondent of the BLiTZ by the head of the situational center of Roshydromet, Yuri Varakin.

“The cyclone will be accompanied by an increase in wind up to 20-25 meters per second and stormy weather in the Baltic Sea, where waves will reach six meters”

“The weather at the weekend in the European part of Russia, namely in the Northwestern and Central federal districts, will be quite changeable,” the expert noted. – First of all, this is due to the exit of the cyclone from the Atlantic, which on Saturday will spoil the mood of the inhabitants of the Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Pskov and Novgorod regions. The cyclone will be accompanied by an increase in wind up to 20-25 meters per second and stormy weather in the Baltic Sea, where waves will reach six meters.

At the same time, the Leningrad region and St. Petersburg will expect a large amount of sleet, the DOS interlocutor added.

“In Moscow, this bad weather will come in the second half of Saturday and will remain there all Sunday”

“This bad weather will come to Moscow in the second half of Saturday and will remain there all Sunday,” Varakin noted. – I should note that until today, February in the capital region was relatively warm: the temperature was one degree above the norm. From Monday the situation will change, and on February 22, 23 and 24 we expect cold weather from the rear of the cyclone.”

However, according to the forecaster, truly abnormally cold weather awaits residents of the northeastern part of the Central Federal District – Yaroslavl, Ivanovo and Vladimir regions, where the thermometers will drop to 10 and even 20 degrees below zero.

“The temperature will return to normal (that is, from -5 to -7 degrees) only by the next weekend, February 25-26,” the expert added. “We are also waiting for an increase in the level of snow cover to 10 centimeters or more, which should happen by February 20 due to the same cyclone.”

The cold front will also affect the southern regions of Russia, the DOS interlocutor emphasized.

“In Crimea, we expect sleet and wind with gusts of up to 25 meters per second – it’s practically a hurricane”

“From Sunday to Monday, it will also snow and sleet with rain, which will turn into real rain in the Rostov Region and the Krasnodar Territory,” Varakin said. “In Crimea, we expect sleet and wind with gusts of up to 25 meters per second – it’s practically a hurricane.”

