Forecaster warned of severe temperature fluctuations in the south and North Caucasus

Leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Alexander Sinenkov warned of sharp temperature changes in southern Russia and the North Caucasus, which are expected this week.

In conversation with TASS on Monday, February 20, the specialist noted that the sharp jumps in temperature are due to a change in air masses. Sinenkov pointed out that “swings” of large amplitude are predicted at the beginning and at the end of the week.

Ice and strong winds are expected, in some regions – fog, writes NSN.

At the beginning of the week in southern Russia, the average temperature will drop by 6-7 degrees and will be below the norm by 4-6 degrees. At the end of the week there will be a sharp increase of 8-10 degrees.

Heavy rains with sleet are predicted until Wednesday and Thursday, then the precipitation will stop, but it will get significantly colder. RT. From Saturday, February 25, the air temperature will begin to rise sharply and exceed the climatic norm, notes “Federal News Agency”.

Heavy snowfalls and rains with sleet are expected in the North Caucasus, writes REGNUM.

On February 20, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, announced the arrival of abnormal frosts in Moscow – for the first time since January, the thermometers will drop below -10 degrees. Warming will start over the weekend.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center warned that February in Moscow would be 3 degrees warmer than usual, the site reminds kp.ru.