Forecaster warned of surges in atmospheric pressure

Leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Mikhail Leus predicted jumps in atmospheric pressure in Central Russia.

In an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Tuesday, February 14, the specialist said that by Thursday, February 16, the pressure is expected to rise to 755 mm Hg, which is 7-9 units higher than the norm. By the weekend, the figures will again fall to 738-739 mmHg, writes RT.

According to Leus, spring may come five days earlier – on March 20, since the air temperature is already above normal, writes NSN.

On February 14, Leus said that on Wednesday, February 15, the air temperature would drop slightly: it would be from -1 to -3 degrees. Mostly without precipitation, the TV channel notes “360”.

During the day on February 15, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from -4 to -2 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -9 degrees. In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -6 to -1 degrees below zero, at night – up to 12 degrees below zero.

Earlier, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets spoke about spring in 2023. He predicted in March the excess of the norm by 3-4 degrees. In April, it is expected at the level of 1-2 degrees, writes “Moscow 24”.

