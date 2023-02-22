Forecasters gave a weather forecast for Russia for a long weekend

The Yandex Weather service studied meteorological data and, using its own Meteum technology, made a forecast of what temperature awaits Russians in the coming weekend from February 23 to 26. As specialists told Izvestia on February 22, tomorrow, on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, the temperature in Moscow will be -8 degrees.

Light snow will also fall during the holiday, and clear weather is expected by evening. At the same time, according to the forecast, the temperature will drop to -15 degrees at night. The next day, February 24, there will also be light snow in the capital, and the average daily temperature will be -8 degrees. However, in the evening the air temperature will rise to -6 degrees.

“On the morning of February 25, Muscovites expect rain and snow. The air temperature will drop to -1 degrees, and the wind speed will be 2.5 m/s. On Sunday, February 26, rain with snow is expected in Moscow, and the average daily temperature will reach -1 degrees,” Alexander Ganshin, head of the service, said about the weather in Moscow for the next few days.

It is noted that the beginning of the weekend, February 23, will be the coldest in Perm, Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod. Among Russian million-plus cities, the warmest weather on Saturday, February 25, will be found by residents of Rostov-on-Don – +3 degrees. And on Sunday, February 26, it will be warm in Voronezh and Volgograd – in these regions, the average daily temperature will also rise to +3 degrees.

In the Siberian and Ural cities – Perm, Ufa, Chelyabinsk and Novosibirsk – there will be frosts during the holidays. The coldest places will be in Novosibirsk, Omsk, Ufa and Perm – in these cities the average daily temperature will reach -10 degrees.

Earlier, on February 22, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that twenty-degree frosts in Moscow would abruptly give way to a thaw in the afternoon, on Friday, February 24. And by the weekend the air temperature in the capital will rise to positive values.

The day before, Vilfand had warned of a drop in temperature to 28 degrees below zero in the Moscow region and to -21 degrees in the capital on the night of Wednesday, February 22. He also noted that in the near future, including February 23, warming should not be expected. And on a holiday, there will be weather “with a masculine character” at all.