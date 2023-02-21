Forecasters predicted light snow and ice in Moscow on February 21

Cloudy with clearings, light snow and icy conditions – this is the weather that awaits the Moscow region on Tuesday, February 21. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

Daytime air temperature in Moscow will vary from -10 to -8 degrees. At night it will get significantly colder – up to 17-19 degrees below zero.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -12 to -7 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to 20-23 degrees below zero.

The wind is expected to be from the north, with a transition to the northeast at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 732 mmHg.

On the afternoon of February 20 in Moscow, the height of the snow cover reached 38 cm, Alexander Sinenkov, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said. He noted that this is the maximum since the beginning of winter.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand on February 20 warned Muscovites about the weather “with a masculine character” for the holidays of the week. He predicted unstable weather in the capital this week: severe frosts, which will be 7-8 degrees below the norm, will be replaced by a sharp rise in temperature, exceeding the norm by 2-3 degrees.

Also, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that until Friday, February 24, frosts and no precipitation are expected in Moscow. Then the nature of the weather in the region will change.