Connect with us
Forecasters promised Muscovites a blizzard and light snow on February 12

News

Forecasters promised Muscovites a blizzard and light snow on February 12

Published on

Cloudy weather, light snow, blizzard in places, as well as from 5 degrees of frost expect the Moscow region on Sunday, February 12. The relevant information is published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day in Moscow, the thermometers will display values ​​from -5 to -3 degrees, at night – from -9 to -7 degrees.

In the Moscow region, it is expected from 8 degrees of frost in the daytime and from 12 degrees below zero at night.

A northerly wind is forecast at a speed of 7–12 m/s and gusts up to 17 m/s in places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 747 mm Hg.

The day before, on February 11, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced in Moscow and the region against the backdrop of snow and sleet. So, until the morning of the next day, heavy snow is expected in the region, a blizzard, wind intensification with gusts of up to 17 m / s, snow drifts, black ice on the roads.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov also warned of worsening weather conditions, which, he said, would last until Monday, February 13. The growth of freshly fallen snow can be 8 cm.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: