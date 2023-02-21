Forecasters spoke about a weak snowstorm in the Penza region on Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 22, a weak snowstorm is expected in the Penza region. This is stated in the message on the website of the regional Hydrometeorological Center.

Cloudy weather is forecast. On sections of roads, snow marks are possible – snowdrifts, which are carried by the wind to the carriageway.

At night, the thermometer will show from -8 to -10 degrees. During the day it is expected from -6 to -8 degrees. By evening the temperature will drop to -12 degrees.

Local residents were urged to be more careful on the streets due to worsening weather conditions. Drivers must strictly observe traffic rules and not make dangerous maneuvers. Penza-press.ru.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that severe frosts are expected in some regions of Russia in the coming days. According to him, on February 21 and 22, the temperature in the Stavropol Territory, as well as in the republics of the North Caucasus, will be below the norm by 7-10 degrees, the air temperature will drop to -15 … -22 degrees. Cooling is also forecast for the Far Eastern Federal District. In Chukotka until February 20 frosts will reach -36…-43 degrees.