Forecasters spoke about the weather in Moscow on February 15

Cloudy, in some places light snow, sleet and up to 9 degrees below zero – this is the weather that awaits the Moscow region on Wednesday, February 15. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from -4 to -2 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -9.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -6 to -1 degrees below zero, at night – up to 12 degrees below zero.

A north and northeast wind is predicted at a speed of 3–11 m/s, gusts up to 15 m/s are possible.

Atmospheric pressure will be 753-756 mm Hg.

Earlier, on February 14, the weather center “Phobos” reported that the height of the snow cover in Moscow after overnight precipitation reached 35 cm, this is the maximum value since the beginning of winter.

The day before, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that a cold snap is expected in the capital at the end of the working week, while there will be no precipitation in the region, and the minimum temperature in the region may be -15 degrees.

Prior to this, on February 12, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that frequent and abrupt weather changes are expected in Moscow in the coming week. He noted that by Monday evening the atmospheric pressure would drop to 739 mmHg, which is below normal.

