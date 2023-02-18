Forecasters told about the weather in Moscow on February 18

Cloudy, light snow, moderate in places, sleet, snowdrifts and up to 7 degrees below zero – this is what the Moscow region expects on Saturday, February 18. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary from -7 to -5 degrees.

In the Moscow region, it is expected from -9 to -4 degrees.

East and southeast winds are forecast at a speed of 6–12 m/s, gusts up to 17 m/s are possible in some places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 734-741 mm Hg.

Earlier, on February 16, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that snowfalls and blizzards are expected in the capital over the weekend. Snowdrifts will grow by 10 cm. In addition, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, along with snowfalls, the wind is expected to increase to 17 m/s. As a result, blizzards are forecast.

The day before, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure is expected in Moscow over the weekend, and on Sunday this figure will reach its lowest point – 725 mm Hg. Art. More important, he said, is that the approaching cyclone will bring significant rainfall, he added.

Prior to that, on February 13, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that good spring weather could come in Russia no earlier than the end of the first decade of April.