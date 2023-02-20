Forecasters told about the weather in Moscow on February 20

Cloudy, light snow, sleet and up to 14 degrees below zero – this is the weather that awaits the Moscow region on Monday, February 20. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from -5 to -3 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -14.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -7 to -2 degrees, at night it will get colder to -15, with clearings – to -21.

Eastern and northeastern winds are forecast at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 733 mmHg.

Earlier, on February 19, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that the height of snow cover in the capital had updated its maximum values ​​since the beginning of winter and amounted to 36 cm.

The day before, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that a long snowfall is expected in Moscow over the weekend, the height of snowdrifts will reach 40 cm.

The forecaster also warned Muscovites about a cold snap from February 21. The air temperature is expected to drop to -14…-16 degrees at night and -9…-10 degrees during the day.