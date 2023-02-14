Forecasters told about the weather in St. Petersburg on February 14

On Tuesday, February 14, cloudy weather is expected in St. Petersburg with clearings without precipitation. Mikhail Leus, the leading specialist of the Phobos Center, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to the expert, the city will be under the influence of the anticyclone crest that day.

“As it stretches out from the west, it will contribute to the appearance of clearings in the clouds and reduce the likelihood of precipitation to a minimum,” Leus said. IA FlashNord.

The temperature will exceed the norm. So, in the city it is expected from +1 to +3 degrees. In the Leningrad region – from -2 to +3 degrees, writes 78.ru.

The wind is expected to be northwest, 3 – 8 m/s. Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted warm and snowy weather in the capital region on Valentine’s Day. In this regard, the forecaster promised an increase in the height of snowdrifts by 4 cm.

